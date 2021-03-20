Dr. Shah makes visit to vaccination clinic in Auburn

AUBURN, Maine (WABI) - Dr. Nirav Shah, Director of the Maine CDC made a visit to a vaccination clinic in Auburn Saturday.

A high volume clinic operated by Central Maine Healthcare recently opened at the Auburn Mall.

As he has with other clinics around the state, Dr. Shah toured the facility to see how efficiently and safely they operate.

This was the third day of the clinic’s operations, where nearly 800 people were vaccinated.

They’re hoping to ramp that up to 1,000 people a day in the near future.

”Large site like this are going to be the way that we return to normalcy,” said Dr. Shah. “We talk a lot about the light at the end of the tunnel from vaccines, and large sites like this are the way we get out of that tunnel.”

The site is expected to remain in operations for the next six months.

If you’d like to make an appointment there, you can visit cmhc.org.

