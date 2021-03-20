Advertisement

Dr. Shah makes visit to vaccination clinic in Auburn

A high volume clinic operated by Central Maine Healthcare recently opened at the Auburn Mall.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Maine (WABI) - Dr. Nirav Shah, Director of the Maine CDC made a visit to a vaccination clinic in Auburn Saturday.

A high volume clinic operated by Central Maine Healthcare recently opened at the Auburn Mall.

As he has with other clinics around the state, Dr. Shah toured the facility to see how efficiently and safely they operate.

This was the third day of the clinic’s operations, where nearly 800 people were vaccinated.

They’re hoping to ramp that up to 1,000 people a day in the near future.

”Large site like this are going to be the way that we return to normalcy,” said Dr. Shah. “We talk a lot about the light at the end of the tunnel from vaccines, and large sites like this are the way we get out of that tunnel.”

The site is expected to remain in operations for the next six months.

If you’d like to make an appointment there, you can visit cmhc.org.

Mayor Levesque (far right) holds the ribbon as leadership from our partners from Central Maine Healthcare mark the grand...

Posted by City of Auburn, Maine (Official) on Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two hikers found dead in Acadia National Park Saturday
Maine CDC data as of 3-21-21
Maine CDC reports 220 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Police captured this photo of what they seized during the search in Central Maine.
More than $120,000 worth of fentanyl netted during Central Maine drug bust
No staff members have been affected.
Maine CDC investigating COVID-19 outbreak at Bangor Christian Schools
Delta Air Lines adding flights at Bangor International Airport
Delta Airlines adding 3 flights at Bangor International Airport

Latest News

The Maine Warden Service, teaming up with several other local emergency rescue agencies, freed...
Hiker rescued after being trapped under rocks in The Forks
Due to the pandemic, "Shiver Yer Shamrocks" themed event went virtual.
AYCC holds 28th annual Polar Dip Saturday
The Maine Troop Greeters and Quilts of Valor... presented three specially made quilts to three...
Three service members honored by Quilts of Valor and Maine Troop Greeters Saturday
Two hikers found dead in Acadia National Park Saturday