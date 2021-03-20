AYCC holds 28th annual Polar Dip Saturday

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Alfond Youth Community Center in Waterville concluded their 28th annual polar dip Saturday.

This year was done a little different.

Due to the pandemic, “Shiver Yer Shamrocks” themed event went virtual.

Folks who participated could do so individually or as a team at a dipping spot of their choice.

Then they recorded themselves dipping in some fun and creative ways and sent their videos into AYCC’s Facebook Page for all to enjoy.

All of the funds raised go to AYCC’s backpack program which helps feed hungry kids in the area.

”Through the pandemic it’s really become a focus of ours because we see so much need out there, so anytime we can focus on food insecurity and do something to help really is important to us, and not only are we able then to fill backpacks and feed kids that are experiencing food insecurity, but it raises awareness in the community and gets the community behind that effort as well,” said Crista Lavenson, AYCC Director of Advancement.

This year’s event raised over 10-thousand dollars for the backpack program.

AYCC held a live award ceremony Saturday at noon on their Facebook Page where prizes were given out for the most popular videos.

