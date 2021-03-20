Advertisement

AYCC holds 28th annual Polar Dip Saturday

Due to the pandemic, “Shiver Yer Shamrocks” themed event went virtual.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Alfond Youth Community Center in Waterville concluded their 28th annual polar dip Saturday.

This year was done a little different.

Due to the pandemic, “Shiver Yer Shamrocks” themed event went virtual.

Folks who participated could do so individually or as a team at a dipping spot of their choice.

Then they recorded themselves dipping in some fun and creative ways and sent their videos into AYCC’s Facebook Page for all to enjoy.

All of the funds raised go to AYCC’s backpack program which helps feed hungry kids in the area.

”Through the pandemic it’s really become a focus of ours because we see so much need out there, so anytime we can focus on food insecurity and do something to help really is important to us, and not only are we able then to fill backpacks and feed kids that are experiencing food insecurity, but it raises awareness in the community and gets the community behind that effort as well,” said Crista Lavenson, AYCC Director of Advancement.

This year’s event raised over 10-thousand dollars for the backpack program.

AYCC held a live award ceremony Saturday at noon on their Facebook Page where prizes were given out for the most popular videos.

Posted by Boys & Girls Clubs and YMCA at the Alfond Youth & Community Center on Saturday, March 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two hikers found dead in Acadia National Park Saturday
Maine CDC data as of 3-21-21
Maine CDC reports 220 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Police captured this photo of what they seized during the search in Central Maine.
More than $120,000 worth of fentanyl netted during Central Maine drug bust
No staff members have been affected.
Maine CDC investigating COVID-19 outbreak at Bangor Christian Schools
Delta Air Lines adding flights at Bangor International Airport
Delta Airlines adding 3 flights at Bangor International Airport

Latest News

The Maine Warden Service, teaming up with several other local emergency rescue agencies, freed...
Hiker rescued after being trapped under rocks in The Forks
As he has with other clinics around the state, Dr. Shah toured the facility to see how...
Dr. Shah makes visit to vaccination clinic in Auburn
The Maine Troop Greeters and Quilts of Valor... presented three specially made quilts to three...
Three service members honored by Quilts of Valor and Maine Troop Greeters Saturday
Two hikers found dead in Acadia National Park Saturday