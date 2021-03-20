12th Annual Food AND Medicine Legislative Breakfast Held Virtually

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Several of Maine’s elected officials came together for a chance to discuss the upcoming agenda over a nice meal.

It was Food and Medicine’s twelfth annual legislative breakfast, where members of Maine’s legislature met over Zoom with members of Food and Medicine to discuss their thoughts on several pieces of legislation surrounding topics like clean energy, public transport, and food security.

While the breakfast is usually held in person, this year attendees could instead order food from local farms and businesses to support the community.

Legislators who took part said that they felt it was a great way for them to stay in touch with the people of Maine.

“Our work is made easier in the legislature by having engaged citizens, who contact us and other legislators, letting us know what you want us to do and what’s important to you, so thank you all for being here,” said Laurie Osher, Representative of Maine’s 123rd District.

They also felt that it allowed them to discuss how COVID has showcased ways to improve living in Maine.

“Those safety systems are there for a reason, and when we have, this mass pandemic,” explained Laura Supica, Representative of Maine’s 126th District. “-we need these safety systems to catch all of us. I could go off on it, so I’m hoping that people keep this in mind and remember and continue to advocate for the funding of these systems that we need to not just protect a few who are on hard times, but for all of us

While the event is normally bipartisan, the invited Republican legislators did not attend.

Food and Medicine hopes to hold the breakfast in-person next year.

