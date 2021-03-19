Advertisement

UMaine’s Millan hires agent, will turn pro

Millan ranks fifth on Maine’s all-time career scoring list
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Blanca Millan announced Friday she has hired an agent, SIG Sports, ending her amateur career. It officially ends her time at UMaine. She and coach Amy Vachon were very open this past year was her final season with the Black Bears.

Millan ranks fifth on Maine’s all-time career scoring list with 1,974 points, second with 324 career steals, and third with 216 three-point career field goals made.

