Teacher appreciation parade in Glenburn honors educators hard work

By Spencer Roberts
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) -Teachers in Glenburn were treated to a surprise appreciation parade Friday from the community organized by a parent.

Glenburn fire and police helped lead the parade of parents and students past the school.

Teachers cheered and waved back at the students as they passed.

School was not in session today as teachers attended a regional conference.

Jace is a student at Glenburn school, when asked why he appreciated his teachers he replied “Because they’re very nice and thoughtful.”

Principal Angela Pratt says the parade was a welcome sight. “It was absolutely amazing to see the support from our community showing up for this surprise parade for our staff.”

“At the end of last year we celebrated them by going around to all of our community and streets so I think they loved the opportunity to pay it forward.” said assistant principal Robyn Hernandez.

Staff at the school have another reason to celebrate, they are scheduled to be vaccinated Saturday.

