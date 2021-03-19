Advertisement

Stimulus payments stimulate local economy

TV5 visited a pair of stores in Bangor Friday where it would appear those checks are being put to use
Local economy reaping benefits.
Local economy reaping benefits.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Stimulus payments are making their way into the accounts of people across the nation.

TV5 visited a pair of stores in Bangor Friday where it would appear those checks are being put to use.

“People are ready,” said Rebecca’s owner Rick Vigue. “It’s getting to be warmer weather earlier this year. I think people are ready to go out and start spending some money. We’ve been hibernated way too long.”

As of this week, more than 90-million Americans had received their stimulus payments. Very good news for the local economy.

“Crazy.”

Devon Cyr is a salesperson at Dunnett Mattress and Appliance.

“I wish there was three more of me,” he said. “I’d have a couple more trucks on the road, and we could get stuff out faster. We are booking out a little over a week but selling just as much. So as we sell more, we book out more. It’s crazy. A lot of people are picking up stuff right off the floor. It’s my last piece, and I have no problem selling it if it’s what people want.”

Corinth residents Gary Blackwell and his mom, Beverly, were there Friday looking to make some upgrades.

“Buying everything for a new kitchen,” said Beverly.

“She’s looking for all four major appliances,” added Gary. “A refrigerator, stove, microwave, and a dishwasher. She’s taking her stimulus and then some.”

Appliances are a major purchase. Places like Rebecca’s in Bangor sell smaller items and rely heavily on the tourism dollar. Owner Rick Vigue hopes recent spending trends are a sign of things to come.

“We’re looking forward to it,” added Vigue. “We are ordering things like crazy, so hopefully, we are correct in our assumptions. Hopefully everyone gets out and spends some of that stimulus money which is what it is for. Get the economy going again which is what we’ve all been waiting for.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine lawmakers seek to change car inspection frequency
Police captured this photo of what they seized during the search in Central Maine.
More than $120,000 worth of fentanyl netted during Central Maine drug bust
COVID-19 Vaccine
Mainers 16 and older to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 19
Newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine for Friday, March 19th
243 newly recorded coronavirus cases, 1 new death in Maine
A Texas man stabbed a restaurant manager multiple times after refusing to wear a mask.
Man stabs restaurant manager after refusing to wear a mask

Latest News

Senator Joe Baldacci (D) speaks to attendees and fellow legislators during the breakfast.
12th Annual Food AND Medicine Legislative Breakfast Held Virtually
The concert can be seen online.
Musicians come together in Maine for ALS Association
No staff members have been affected.
Maine CDC investigating COVID-19 outbreak at Bangor Christian Schools
Teacher appreciation parade in Glenburn honors educators hard work
Teacher appreciation parade in Glenburn honors educators hard work
Brewer woodworker goes viral on TikTok
Brewer woodworker goes viral on TikTok