Solar energy facilities get significant loan from USDA

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Senators Susan Collins and Angus King announced support for three solar energy facilities across the state.

ASP2 Rural LLC has been awarded a $7.7 million loan to help with the development.

It’s part of the USDA’s electric infrastructure loan and loan guarantee program.

It will be used to support the ongoing projects in Caribou, Skowhegan, and Fairfield.

Brendan Bell with Aligned Climate Capital says Maine is a great state for solar energy.

“We’re creating electricity that doesn’t put any pollution into the air, and that’s helping address the risk of climate change which particularly for a state like Maine with its great coastline is at risk, but we’re also saving people money at the same time, these towns are now paying less for their electricity than they were before, and also we’re creating jobs,” said Bell.

The USDA’s loan program helps finance wind, solar, and natural gas plants and efficiency improvements to coal-fired plants.

Senator Susan Collins says investing in renewable energy is key to effectively reducing pollution and protecting our environment.

