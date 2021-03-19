Quarantine Karaoke singing group comes to Bangor to put on special concert

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Imagine deciding to start a small group to connect with others during a scary time.

That was the idea behind ‘Quarantine Karaoke ‘ one year ago on Thursday.

Joseph Meyer of Brewer created the social media sensation.

He posted a Facebook video Thursday on the anniversary about the phenomenon that is Quarantine Karaoke.

Right now, they have more than 700,000 members around the world.

Thursday, three familiar Quarantine Karaoke artists met at the airport in Bangor.

The concert is for the ALS Association on behalf of Tammy Michaels of Bangor.

There are ten tickets still available to the Rock to Defeat ALS concert Friday night.

Tammy Michaels said, “I didn’t even know that it was going to be something even possible and then one day I just got a message saying they’re all coming. Surprise because they can’t keep surprises from me. It’s super exciting. They all are even more amazing in person.”

Singer Mary Desmond, said, " I really am excited to be doing this for Tammy. I feel so much joy even talking to her for just a few minutes and just hearing about her story. I’m just happy to be here. I’m so happy to be with the other musicians that are here and do what I love and perform. "

You can see it on the QK Live Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.