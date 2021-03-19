Advertisement

Proposal would allow travel in the breakdown lane along part of the Maine Turnpike

The idea would let drivers use the breakdown lane at peak traffic times between Exit 3 in Maine and Exit 5 in New Hampshire
Maine Turnpike Traffic(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT
KITTERY, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine and New Hampshire departments of transportation are considering a plan that would let drivers use the right-hand shoulder of Interstate 95 as a travel lane during peak travel times.

A virtual public hearing on the idea is scheduled for Wednesday, March 24 at 6 p.m. hosted by the New Hampshire DOT.

The idea is part of the “Maine Ahead: Building a Better Gateway” project which focuses on two major construction projects: the Piscataqua River Bridge and the York toll plaza.

In 2018, 37 million tourists visited Maine -- a 33-percent increase from 2012 tourism numbers. During normal times, Maine DOT says 78,000 vehicles cross the Piscataqua River Bridge every day, and in the summer, that can climb to 130,000 vehicles.

