Officials talk about how the American Rescue Plan will help Mainers
The Maine Democratic Party hosted a discussion on Thursday night about the $1.9 trillion package.
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The American Rescue Plan was signed into law by President Biden last week.
So what does that mean for Mainers?
The Maine Democratic Party hosted a discussion on Thursday night about the $1.9 trillion package.
Stimulus checks are on the way to most people who live in Maine.
$530 million will be given out to Maine schools for things like enhancing remote learning and supporting teachers.
There’s also money to ramp up vaccine efforts.
Governor Janet Mills said, “Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, help is on the way. Federal aid has been critical to preserving the lives and livelihoods of Maine people throughout the pandemic, putting us on the path to economic recovery. We can’t and won’t stop now. The American Rescue Plan is a lifesaver for our country, and a lifeline for our state.”
Congresswoman Chellie Pingree explained, “The aid to the states, and to every municipality in our state will be extremely helpful because that is money they can use to deal with so many of the challenges that they’ve been facing the revenue losses that they’re experiencing, and really try to do everything possible to put our economy back together and move forward.”
There’s also funding for rent relief.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.