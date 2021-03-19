Officials talk about how the American Rescue Plan will help Mainers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The American Rescue Plan was signed into law by President Biden last week.

So what does that mean for Mainers?

The Maine Democratic Party hosted a discussion on Thursday night about the $1.9 trillion package.

Stimulus checks are on the way to most people who live in Maine.

$530 million will be given out to Maine schools for things like enhancing remote learning and supporting teachers.

There’s also money to ramp up vaccine efforts.

Governor Janet Mills said, “Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, help is on the way. Federal aid has been critical to preserving the lives and livelihoods of Maine people throughout the pandemic, putting us on the path to economic recovery. We can’t and won’t stop now. The American Rescue Plan is a lifesaver for our country, and a lifeline for our state.”

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree explained, “The aid to the states, and to every municipality in our state will be extremely helpful because that is money they can use to deal with so many of the challenges that they’ve been facing the revenue losses that they’re experiencing, and really try to do everything possible to put our economy back together and move forward.”

There’s also funding for rent relief.

What the American Rescue Plan Means for Maine: Help is Here The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan is the most consequential piece of federal legislation for Maine’s working families in modern American history. Ninety percent of adults and 87% of children in Maine will receive stimulus checks. The Child Tax Credit will lift 10,000 Maine children out of poverty. Our K-12 schools will get well over $400 million and higher education in our state will get well over $100 million. The legislation also reduces monthly Marketplace health insurance premium costs for some 63,000 Mainers and allocates $20 billion nationally for vaccine distribution. Join the Maine Democratic Party for an informative discussion about how the American Rescue Plan means help is here. This program features: - Governor Janet Mills, Introductory Remarks - Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, Introductory Remarks - Drew Gattine, Chair of the Maine Democratic Party, Moderator - Trish Riley, Executive Director, National Academy for State Health Policy - Robyn Merrill, Executive Director, Maine Equal Justice - Allison Lytton, Lewiston Public School Educator & President of the Lewiston Education Association Posted by Maine Democratic Party on Thursday, March 18, 2021

