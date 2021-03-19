Advertisement

More than $120,000 worth of fentanyl netted during Central Maine drug bust

Officials then searched Charron’s home in Oakland and say they found more drugs, cash, and two guns.
Police captured this photo of what they seized during the search in Central Maine.
Police captured this photo of what they seized during the search in Central Maine.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, Maine (WABI) - Police say a drug bust in central Maine netted more than$120,000 worth of fentanyl.

Four people were arrested on drug charges - 33-year-old Jonathan Charron, 35-year-old Mathew Giguere, 22-year-old Courtney Brown, all of Oakland, and 27-year-old Steven Recore of Waterville.

Police charged four people with drug trafficking.
Police charged four people with drug trafficking.(WABI)

Police say they stopped Charron’s car on I-95 near Sidney and found fentanyl, two guns, and more than eight-thousand dollars in cash.

Officials then searched Charron’s home in Oakland and say they found more drugs, cash, and two guns.

Charron and Recore are being held on $100,000.

brown was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

No bail is set for Giguere because of a warrant out of New Hampshire.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine lawmakers seek to change car inspection frequency
COVID-19 Vaccine
Mainers 16 and older to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 19
Newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine for Friday, March 19th
243 newly recorded coronavirus cases, 1 new death in Maine
A Texas man stabbed a restaurant manager multiple times after refusing to wear a mask.
Man stabs restaurant manager after refusing to wear a mask

Latest News

Senator Joe Baldacci (D) speaks to attendees and fellow legislators during the breakfast.
12th Annual Food AND Medicine Legislative Breakfast Held Virtually
The concert can be seen online.
Musicians come together in Maine for ALS Association
No staff members have been affected.
Maine CDC investigating COVID-19 outbreak at Bangor Christian Schools
Teacher appreciation parade in Glenburn honors educators hard work
Teacher appreciation parade in Glenburn honors educators hard work
Brewer woodworker goes viral on TikTok
Brewer woodworker goes viral on TikTok