More than $120,000 worth of fentanyl netted during Central Maine drug bust

SIDNEY, Maine (WABI) - Police say a drug bust in central Maine netted more than$120,000 worth of fentanyl.

Four people were arrested on drug charges - 33-year-old Jonathan Charron, 35-year-old Mathew Giguere, 22-year-old Courtney Brown, all of Oakland, and 27-year-old Steven Recore of Waterville.

Police charged four people with drug trafficking. (WABI)

Police say they stopped Charron’s car on I-95 near Sidney and found fentanyl, two guns, and more than eight-thousand dollars in cash.

Officials then searched Charron’s home in Oakland and say they found more drugs, cash, and two guns.

Charron and Recore are being held on $100,000.

brown was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

No bail is set for Giguere because of a warrant out of New Hampshire.

