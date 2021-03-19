Mainly Sunny, Blustery & Cold Today, Milder Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front passed the state last night and brought some much colder air to the region today. While skies have cleared out and the precipitation is gone, it is blustery and noticeably colder across the state. Highs this afternoon will only run in the upper 20s to lower 30s. However, with winds sustained 10-20 mph, it will feel like the teens to near 20 degrees today. Winds will gust upwards of 30-35 mph. It will be mainly sunny throughout the afternoon. The area of high pressure that built in behind the front will push into the Great Lakes region tonight. This means mainly clear skies tonight with lows dropping back to the teens. The winds will diminish throughout the evening.

High pressure will dominate the forecast this weekend. It will slowly pass through the Great Lakes into Southern New England. Lots of sunshine is expected for both Saturday and Sunday. There is a warm front just to our north. Along with that, there will be a bit more cloudiness across the northern tier, but everyone is expected to stay dry. The winds will turn more southerly as well. This is great news if you’re a fan of milder weather. Highs on Saturday will run in the 40s. Milder for Sunday with highs topping out in the 40s to lower 50s. This high pressure will slip into the Gulf of Maine on Monday. Wall to wall sunshine is expected with highs in the 50s, to dare I say, near 60 degrees! This dry, boring weather pattern continues into Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and highs once again very mild, in the 50s to near 60 degrees. The next shot we have at any precipitation is mid to late week, next week.

Today: Mostly sunny and much colder. Highs will top out in the 20s to lower 30s. Blustery as well, winds will be out of the northwest at 10-20 mph. The wind chill will run in the teens to lower 20s.

Tonight: Mainly clear skies and chilly. Lows will fall back to the teens. Winds will diminish to a very light breeze out of the west.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies and milder. More in the way of clouds across the north. Highs will top out in the 40s to low 50s for much of the region. Winds west at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Lots of sunshine & mild. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Monday: Wall to wall sunshine and very mild. Highs will run in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will run in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.