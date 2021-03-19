Mainers 16 and older to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 19

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Gov. Janet Mills announced Friday that the state is accelerating its COVID-19 vaccination plan for Mainers.

Beginning Tuesday, residents 50 and older will be eligible to receive a vaccine.

Effective April 19, all Maine residents age 16 and older will eligible for vaccination.

Mills said the accelerated timeline comes as vaccine providers report open appointments, while the state anticipates and increase in vaccine shipments from the federal government by the end of the month.

“While this is certainly welcome news, Maine people should keep in mind that, even though they may be eligible, it still may take time to get an appointment and get shots into arms. We will continue to work with vaccine providers across Maine to expand our ability to deliver shots, and we are pleased that we are able to take this important step forward,” Mills said in a statement.

As of Friday, more than 352,000 Mainers have received their first dose of the vaccine, which represents more than 26% of the population.

Nearly 16% of Maine’s population is fully vaccinated.

The governor’s announcement comes as many other states have also accelerated their vaccination timelines.

Beginning Tuesday, March 23, 2021, Maine residents age 50 and older will be eligible for vaccination. Beginning Monday, April 19, 2021, all Maine residents age 16 and older will eligible for vaccination. 2/ — Governor Janet Mills (@GovJanetMills) March 19, 2021

We are always excited to expand access to healthcare, including the COVID-19 vaccine. Our scheduling system is currently being updated to accommodate these changes. Community members 50 and over will be able to book appointments at 2PM Monday, at our next appointment release. — Northern Light Health (@NorthernLightH) March 19, 2021

Dr. Shah says there are about 165,000 Mainers between the ages of 50 to 59 who have not been vaccinated.

DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew says there are roughly

480,000 Mainers between the ages of 16 and 49 that have not received the vaccine.

“For those of us who have been working on it, for so many Mainers who have been waiting for their shot, this is positive, and I think I speak for the commissioner, we’re encouraged by this. It brings a smile to both of our faces to be able to accelerate in this fashion. We’re hoping to be able to keep that steady and sustained progress. This is about getting as many shots into arms as quickly as possible so we can return to normalcy,” said Dr. Nirav Shah.

As of Friday afternoon, there were still several slots available Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center vaccination site in Bangor for those currently eligible.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.