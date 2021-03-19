Maine football hopes to build off Albany win at Stony Brook on Saturday

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - CAA FOOTBALL

Maine at Stony Brook Saturday at Noon.

UMaine football on the road at stony brook tomorrow for a noon kickoff. The Black Bears hope to carry over some of the success they had in their first win and improve their play even more in week 3.

“We gave up too many yards, on the ground specifically. We had too many penalties for first downs. There’s plenty to improve upon,” says UMaine head football coach Nick Charlton, “We’re looking at different ways to create a pass rush and you know especially on third down.”

The Black Bear defense has surrendered over 30 points in each of their first two games. But, when the game was on the line with Albany, they got a huge 3 and out to help seal the victory.

“It meant a lot for us, for that win to really fight for it and pursue it to the end,” says UMaine captain Deshawn Stevens, “It’s just how you use it to build upon. That’s why I keep trying to advocate to them you guys are doing a great job. But we can always do better. It’s just a natural progression of things going forward. That’s why we’re really excited to be back out there again in Stony Brook.

After getting shutout in week one the offense broke out. Especially through the air.

“Every touchdown pass we scored we had practiced about 100 times during the week,” says UMaine wide receiver Jake Hennie, “Joe is making great reads, making great decisions.”

For Jake Hennie one of them was his first career touchdown catch.

“You dream about it as a kid to be able to score in a division one football game,” says Hennie, “That was big. But it was even bigger that we were able to put some points on the board, and you know eventually have enough points, to beat them at the end of the game.”

Joe Fagnano did run in one score. But the traditional ground and pound Bears only have 214 yards rushing as team through 2 weeks. They want to assert their running attack to build off the week 2 passing success against the Seawolves.

“Understanding pressure, what defense is giving us right out the gate,” says Charlton, “Because this game that’s going to be really important. This is a very attack-style defense. That’s not just the offensive line. That’s tight ends, that’s running back’s, that’s the guys in the perimeter, it’s the quarterback reading the right read. It’s everybody.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.