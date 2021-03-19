Advertisement

Maine couple stabbed by man who broke into their home, court documents say

According to the affidavit, Troy Varney and Dulsie Varney were stabbed inside their Turner home...
According to the affidavit, Troy Varney and Dulsie Varney were stabbed inside their Turner home in the early morning hours of Feb. 12.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TURNER, Maine (WMTW) - Court documents unsealed on Friday are providing new information on the killing of a Maine couple last month.

According to the affidavit, Troy Varney and Dulsie Varney were stabbed inside their Turner home in the early morning hours of Feb. 12.

Patrick Maher is charged with murder in their deaths.

Police said Maher broke into the couple’s home by breaking a window.

The couple’s daughter and her boyfriend were upstairs when they heard screams coming from downstairs, the affidavit said.

They ran down and found Dulsie Varney gravely wounded. Troy Varney said he had shot Patrick Maher although Maher was not injured.

The affidavit also said that Maher was the Varneys’ tenant.

Police said two large knives were found in the home that they believe were used in the murder.

The affidavit did not offer a possible motive for the killings.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine lawmakers seek to change car inspection frequency
Police captured this photo of what they seized during the search in Central Maine.
More than $120,000 worth of fentanyl netted during Central Maine drug bust
COVID-19 Vaccine
Mainers 16 and older to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 19
Newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine for Friday, March 19th
243 newly recorded coronavirus cases, 1 new death in Maine
A Texas man stabbed a restaurant manager multiple times after refusing to wear a mask.
Man stabs restaurant manager after refusing to wear a mask

Latest News

Senator Joe Baldacci (D) speaks to attendees and fellow legislators during the breakfast.
12th Annual Food AND Medicine Legislative Breakfast Held Virtually
The concert can be seen online.
Musicians come together in Maine for ALS Association
No staff members have been affected.
Maine CDC investigating COVID-19 outbreak at Bangor Christian Schools
Teacher appreciation parade in Glenburn honors educators hard work
Teacher appreciation parade in Glenburn honors educators hard work
Brewer woodworker goes viral on TikTok
Brewer woodworker goes viral on TikTok