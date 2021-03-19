Advertisement

Maine Community Colleges plan for return to normal this fall

Officials say the plans are still being formed and will evolve as more health and vaccine related guidance emerges over the months ahead.
Maine’s community colleges are planning to get things back to normal this fall.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT
The colleges will offer expanded in-person learning and campus access.

They add that if things progress as they hope and restrictions ease - the goal is to expand things like class size, residential hall capacity and food service.

