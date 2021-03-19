Maine Community Colleges plan for return to normal this fall

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s community colleges are planning to get things back to normal this fall.

The colleges will offer expanded in-person learning and campus access.

Officials say the plans are still being formed and will evolve as more health and vaccine related guidance emerges over the months ahead.

They add that if things progress as they hope and restrictions ease - the goal is to expand things like class size, residential hall capacity and food service.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.