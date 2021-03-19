L.L. Bean sees sales boom amid pandemic’s push to outdoors

FREEPORT, Maine (AP) - Maine-based retailer L.L. Bean saw the best sales in nearly a decade during pandemic.

Officials say the Freeport-based retailer started its fiscal year with store closings and worries about survival but the company weathered the turbulent times to revenue growth of 5%.

That’s the best showing since 2011.

Analyst say L.L. benefited from two of the hottest retail segments during the pandemic - comfort items like slippers, pajamas and loungewear, and outdoor gear like hiking boots, fishing gear and canoes.

CEO Steve Smith said the company’s board awarded a cash bonus of 10% of workers’ salary and an additional 401(k) contribution equal to 8% of salary

