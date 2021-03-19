Advertisement

Lewiston apartment house fire leaves 20 homeless

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire was under investigation.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - A fire that swept through a Lewiston apartment building has left about 20 people homeless.

The Red Cross says it is helping the group after fire damaged an apartment building Thursday night.

Firefighters arrived to see flames spreading through the three-story building.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine lawmakers seek to change car inspection frequency
Police captured this photo of what they seized during the search in Central Maine.
More than $120,000 worth of fentanyl netted during Central Maine drug bust
COVID-19 Vaccine
Mainers 16 and older to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 19
Newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine for Friday, March 19th
243 newly recorded coronavirus cases, 1 new death in Maine
A Texas man stabbed a restaurant manager multiple times after refusing to wear a mask.
Man stabs restaurant manager after refusing to wear a mask

Latest News

Senator Joe Baldacci (D) speaks to attendees and fellow legislators during the breakfast.
12th Annual Food AND Medicine Legislative Breakfast Held Virtually
The concert can be seen online.
Musicians come together in Maine for ALS Association
No staff members have been affected.
Maine CDC investigating COVID-19 outbreak at Bangor Christian Schools
Teacher appreciation parade in Glenburn honors educators hard work
Teacher appreciation parade in Glenburn honors educators hard work
Brewer woodworker goes viral on TikTok
Brewer woodworker goes viral on TikTok