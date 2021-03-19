Lewiston apartment house fire leaves 20 homeless
No one was hurt and the cause of the fire was under investigation.
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT
LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - A fire that swept through a Lewiston apartment building has left about 20 people homeless.
The Red Cross says it is helping the group after fire damaged an apartment building Thursday night.
Firefighters arrived to see flames spreading through the three-story building.
