Garland farm receives $2,500 grant from national nonprofit organization

GARLAND, Maine (WABI) - A farm in Garland recently won a grant that will allow them to continue to provide nourishing, humanely raised food for people in their community.

Dr. Colt Knight began operations at Knight Family Farm in 2019.

“We raise pork with the pigs. We raise pastured chickens for broilers for chicken meat. We raise laying hens as well, so we have eggs,” said Dr. Knight.

This past fall, Dr. Knight was reading the cooperative extension farm newsletter and stumbled upon an opportunity for his farm.

“As soon as I saw it, like 7 in the morning when they sent the email out, I was like, I better apply for this thing right now because there is going to be a lot of folks who apply for this,” Dr. Knight added.

He found out about a $2,500 grant awarded by the Food Animal Concerns Trust.

It’s a national nonprofit that works to ensure all food producing animals are raised in a humane and healthy manner.

He applied for the grant immediately, and won.

“They called me, and they immediately sent an email,” said Dr. Knight.

What was your first reaction?

“Elated,” Added Dr. Knight.

Dr. Knight is planning to use the grant money to expand the farm’s operations.

“What we would like to do is have our fields fenced off with water access so that the pigs can live outside on pasture. This grant is going to allow us to dig a water line out there so we can provide water to them 365 days a year,” said Dr. Knight.

This year, FACT has awarded 56 grants totaling more than $130,000 to farmers like Knight, in 33 states.

“New farmers always have the struggle of, if you don’t inherit the farm, putting everything in place. You have to buy the land, the fencing, the barns, the animals. It’s really tough to get started, so this really helps us,” Added Dr. Knight.

