Ellsworth offers chance for residents to network

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - People who live in Ellsworth got a chance to get to know each other more.

This year’s open house was online because of COVID-19 concerns.

The event was held so people could learn more about what Ellsworth has to offer like their local organizations.

People could break out into groups to get their questions answered about the city.

The City of Ellsworth along with the library and the chamber hosted this event.

Ellsworth City Council Chair, Dale Hamilton, said, “Whether you are moving here and just starting out or just starting a family or you are moving through or you’re starting a business or you are here to start your new phase in terms of retirement. There is something for everyone in this community.”

There were also raffles for people to participate in...

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.