Advertisement

Doris Buffett Higher Education Center opens at Maine State Prison

Officials cut the ribbon and officially open the Doris Buffett Higher Education Center at the...
Officials cut the ribbon and officially open the Doris Buffett Higher Education Center at the Maine State Prison in Windham.(Maine Department of Corrections)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDHAM, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine at Augusta and the Maine Department of Corrections recently held a virtual celebration for the opening of the Doris Buffett Higher Education Center at the Maine State Prison.

A ribbon cutting ceremony marked the end of the renovation project which significantly upgraded the educational facilities.

The Sunshine Lady Foundation provided the grant funding for $500,000 in improvements. UMA began providing educational opportunities at the prison in 2006 in collaboration with the late Doris Buffett, who was the driving force behind the degree program.

“Not only do the residents benefit from this, but the whole culture at the Maine State Prison benefits,” said Corrections Commissioner Randall Liberty. “It really turns into a culture where it’s an environment where they consider that area, that facility, their community.”

“I expect we’ll be able to bring in a lot more cultural activities from the university as well and kind of round out their experience to feel more connected to the institution in more ways,” added the Centers for the University of Maine Augusta Executive Director Deborah Meehan.

More than 140 residents at the Maine State Prison have graduated from the University of Maine Augusta since 2006.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine lawmakers seek to change car inspection frequency
Police captured this photo of what they seized during the search in Central Maine.
More than $120,000 worth of fentanyl netted during Central Maine drug bust
COVID-19 Vaccine
Mainers 16 and older to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 19
Newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine for Friday, March 19th
243 newly recorded coronavirus cases, 1 new death in Maine
A Texas man stabbed a restaurant manager multiple times after refusing to wear a mask.
Man stabs restaurant manager after refusing to wear a mask

Latest News

Senator Joe Baldacci (D) speaks to attendees and fellow legislators during the breakfast.
12th Annual Food AND Medicine Legislative Breakfast Held Virtually
The concert can be seen online.
Musicians come together in Maine for ALS Association
No staff members have been affected.
Maine CDC investigating COVID-19 outbreak at Bangor Christian Schools
Teacher appreciation parade in Glenburn honors educators hard work
Teacher appreciation parade in Glenburn honors educators hard work
Brewer woodworker goes viral on TikTok
Brewer woodworker goes viral on TikTok