Doris Buffett Higher Education Center opens at Maine State Prison

WINDHAM, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine at Augusta and the Maine Department of Corrections recently held a virtual celebration for the opening of the Doris Buffett Higher Education Center at the Maine State Prison.

A ribbon cutting ceremony marked the end of the renovation project which significantly upgraded the educational facilities.

The Sunshine Lady Foundation provided the grant funding for $500,000 in improvements. UMA began providing educational opportunities at the prison in 2006 in collaboration with the late Doris Buffett, who was the driving force behind the degree program.

“Not only do the residents benefit from this, but the whole culture at the Maine State Prison benefits,” said Corrections Commissioner Randall Liberty. “It really turns into a culture where it’s an environment where they consider that area, that facility, their community.”

“I expect we’ll be able to bring in a lot more cultural activities from the university as well and kind of round out their experience to feel more connected to the institution in more ways,” added the Centers for the University of Maine Augusta Executive Director Deborah Meehan.

More than 140 residents at the Maine State Prison have graduated from the University of Maine Augusta since 2006.

