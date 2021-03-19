Distracted driving could be a factor in Oakfield crash, police say

OAKFIELD, Maine (WABI) -Police believe distracted driving played a factor in a crash in Oakfield.

They say 32-year-old Audrey Violette of Island Falls was on the interstate when she got distracted by something in her car.

We’re told she went into the other lane and drove under the back wheels of a tractor-trailer.

Her car flipped over.

Police say a good samaritan helped Violette out of her car.

Violette was taken to a hospital to be treated.

No other injuries were reported.

