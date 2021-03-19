Advertisement

Distracted driving could be a factor in Oakfield crash, police say

Violette was taken to a hospital to be treated.
It happened on I-95.
It happened on I-95.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKFIELD, Maine (WABI) -Police believe distracted driving played a factor in a crash in Oakfield.

They say 32-year-old Audrey Violette of Island Falls was on the interstate when she got distracted by something in her car.

We’re told she went into the other lane and drove under the back wheels of a tractor-trailer.

Her car flipped over.

Police say a good samaritan helped Violette out of her car.

Violette was taken to a hospital to be treated.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine lawmakers seek to change car inspection frequency
Police captured this photo of what they seized during the search in Central Maine.
More than $120,000 worth of fentanyl netted during Central Maine drug bust
COVID-19 Vaccine
Mainers 16 and older to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 19
Newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine for Friday, March 19th
243 newly recorded coronavirus cases, 1 new death in Maine
A Texas man stabbed a restaurant manager multiple times after refusing to wear a mask.
Man stabs restaurant manager after refusing to wear a mask

Latest News

Senator Joe Baldacci (D) speaks to attendees and fellow legislators during the breakfast.
12th Annual Food AND Medicine Legislative Breakfast Held Virtually
The concert can be seen online.
Musicians come together in Maine for ALS Association
No staff members have been affected.
Maine CDC investigating COVID-19 outbreak at Bangor Christian Schools
Teacher appreciation parade in Glenburn honors educators hard work
Teacher appreciation parade in Glenburn honors educators hard work
Brewer woodworker goes viral on TikTok
Brewer woodworker goes viral on TikTok