Delta Airlines adding 3 flights at Bangor International Airport

Flights to and from Bangor, Atlanta and Detroit coming in May.
Delta Air Lines adding flights at Bangor International Airport
Delta Air Lines adding flights at Bangor International Airport
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As travel restrictions begin to lift across the state, Bangor International Airport will soon have new flights to accommodate those looking to take a trip.

Delta Airlines has announced three new flights coming to the airport in May.

Starting May 5th, there will be daily service to and from Boston.

Then starting on May 8th, they’ll add Saturday flights to and from Atlanta and Detroit.

“For Bangor, we’re not just, I mean, we’re your community airport, but it’s beyond that,” said BGR’s Amy Thibodeau. “We service the whole state really but truly the region. It means that we can get people here for the summer so we can keep some businesses hopefully busier than they were last summer.”

So far this year, the airport has seen an increase in travel numbers but not yet on par with years past.

