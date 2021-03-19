Congressman Golden votes to pass the American Dream and Promise Act of 2021

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Congressman Jared Golden voted to pass the American Dream and Promise Act on Thursday.

“The bill would provide undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children an opportunity to become permanent residents and citizens of the United States.

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients must meet strict criteria, and residency is only offered to Dreamers who have participated in educational, occupational, or military programs, are able to clear a background check, and have already been in the United States for at least four years.

Golden gave the following statement about his vote:

“This week I will again vote for H.R. 6, the American Dream and Promise Act, as I did in the last Congress. Many members of Congress from both parties and in both the House and the Senate have long said that they support a legislative fix for the Dreamers, but instead of delivering a solution, this problem has become one of several ongoing biannual congressional failures.

“Dreamers are young men and women who were brought to this country illegally as children, and for many, the United States is the only country they have ever known. Ninety-seven percent of DACA recipients are employed or in school, and almost 1,000 have served in our armed forces. They pay billions of dollars in taxes each year and contribute to our local economies. They deserve the security of legal status and the opportunity to earn citizenship.

“In recent years, thousands of Dreamers faced the potential threat of deportation. H.R. 6 would create a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers who arrived in the U.S. as children, have lived here for at least four years, paid an application fee, passed a background check, and completed years of work, higher education, or honorable military service. The bill would also offer permanent residency eligibility to immigrants from war-torn and disaster-ravaged countries who currently live here under temporary status.

“There has long been bipartisan consensus that improvements to our immigration policy like H.R. 6 should be accompanied by increased investments in border security, and I agree. That’s why in the last Congress I supported bipartisan legislation that included billions in increased border security enhancements, including additional border fencing. Although the border security funding became law, unfortunately the Senate still has not acted to resolve this issue for the Dreamers. It is my hope that the Senate will take up and pass H.R. 6 or offer a conference with the House to address these issues in this Congress.””

