Clear & Cold Tonight, Sunny & Milder Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The combination of an intensifying storm well moving northeast of Maine and a large dome of high pressure centered to our west brought Maine a gusty northwest breeze today. The strong and gusty northwest breeze helped usher an arctic airmass down into our region today and despite bright sunshine the high temps held in the 20s north and mainly held in the low to mid 30s south. As the ridge of high-pressure approaches from the west the wind across Maine will diminish this evening, which will allow the temps to fall into the single numbers north and teens south by daybreak tomorrow.

The approaching and building ridge of high-pressure both at the surface and aloft will bring Maine not only a bright sky, but also warming temps this weekend and early next week. There are indications that the temps Sunday through Tuesday and possibly Wednesday as well will climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s away from the coastline, with an afternoon sea breeze each day keeping coastal towns somewhat cooler than inland locations. A frontal and storm system moving into the Northeast late next week may bring some showers to Maine next Thursday and or Friday.

Tonight: Clear, northwest wind diminishing to 5 to 10 mph and low temps in the upper single numbers and teens.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a west breeze between 5 and 10 mph and high temps in the mid-40s to lower 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a variable breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the 50s to near 60, coolest along the coast late.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with highs in the 50s to low 60s, coolest along the coast during the afternoon.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the 50s to lower 60s, coolest along the coast during the afternoon.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, with high temps in the 50s to near 60°.

