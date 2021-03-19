Advertisement

Brewer woodworker goes viral on TikTok

Sider’s Woodcrafting netted 3.2 million views on a single video
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer man says sales from his woodcrafting business shot upward after a few of his videos on TikTok went viral.

Everything is handmade, and we use woods from all over the world, and we make sure the woods we use are not endangered woods.”

Bruce Graybill started Sider’s Woodcrafting in 2015. He mostly makes cutting and charcuterie boards and then combines the scraps with epoxy resin.

“If someone calls us up and wants us to do a custom project, we’ll go ahead and do that, and that’s how the floor came about.”

Graybill is referring to a special epoxy river he installed for a customer in their floor. He documented the project on his TikTok account, which he started several years ago.

“Not just for young kids dancing, it was becoming more popular for businesses, too.”

The videos went viral with one of them topping three million views.

“I can truly be myself on TikTok and feel like I’m not being judged. I think that’s one of the big reasons why TikTok has blown up for me.”

He says his TikTok account had 7,000 followers a month ago.

Now he has over 82-thousand, which helped bring attention to his other work.

“I am having a lot of videos that are still getting a lot of traction.”

He plans to continue using TikTok to promote his business and has started wearing a knitted horned hat while on the app to help one of his friend’s businesses, too.

“She makes these, and so we help her sell them, and that’s why I started wearing it to help her sell them.”

