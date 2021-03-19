Advertisement

Bapst’s Scanlon to join Husson women’s basketball next year

“Lacey is that piece of the puzzle that connects everyone together.”
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson women’s basketball getting another local player to commit to join their program next year. John Bapst’s Lacey Scanlon. She averaged almost 11 points and 7 rebounds per game for the Crusaders this season.

Husson head women’s basketball coach Kissy Walker said of Scanlon, “Lacey is a very unselfish player who plays excellent help on defense. She is always looking for a way to help her teammates be successful. When on the floor, Lacey is that piece of the puzzle that connects everyone together.”

