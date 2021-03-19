Advertisement

A new taco shack in Newburgh sells out in grand opening

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 12:47 AM EDT
NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - A new food spot is open now in Newburgh, and it’s already gotten an overwhelming response.

The Taco Shack on Western Avenue offers tacos, burritos, nachos and some delicious baked goods.

Like other businesses that have opened over the past year, they dealt with some challenges.

But on the grand opening yesterday, management says they sold out of almost everything they had.

”It was insane. It was insane. People were trying to order on Facebook, they were calling, they were just showing up in droves waiting for their food and it was amazing. We are fully restocked, but we did not anticipate being so busy that we would run out of pretty much everything,” said Angela Cocuzza, Food Service Director.

The Taco Shack is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and closes at 7 p.m. on Sundays.

