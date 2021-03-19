243 newly recorded coronavirus cases, 1 new death in Maine

Newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine for Friday, March 19th (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 243 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine, according to the Maine CDC.

Also, a person in Cumberland County died with the virus.

Total deaths are now at 728.

There are 48,070 cases since the pandemic began.

Of those, 37,169 are confirmed.

23 patients are listed in critical care, according to the Maine CDC. 6 are on ventilators.

Penobscot County with 28 more cases.

Kennebec County showing 24 new cases.

Knox and Hancock counties both with 10 additional cases.

Waldo County shows 7 new cases.

