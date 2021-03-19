Advertisement

243 newly recorded coronavirus cases, 1 new death in Maine

Total cases in our state now top 40,000 mark
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine for Friday, March 19th
Newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine for Friday, March 19th(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 243 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine, according to the Maine CDC.

Also, a person in Cumberland County died with the virus.

Total deaths are now at 728.

There are 48,070 cases since the pandemic began.

Of those, 37,169 are confirmed.

23 patients are listed in critical care, according to the Maine CDC. 6 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Maine according to CDC
County by county breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Maine according to CDC(WABI TV)

Penobscot County with 28 more cases.

Kennebec County showing 24 new cases.

Knox and Hancock counties both with 10 additional cases.

Waldo County shows 7 new cases.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine lawmakers seek to change car inspection frequency
Police captured this photo of what they seized during the search in Central Maine.
More than $120,000 worth of fentanyl netted during Central Maine drug bust
COVID-19 Vaccine
Mainers 16 and older to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 19
A Texas man stabbed a restaurant manager multiple times after refusing to wear a mask.
Man stabs restaurant manager after refusing to wear a mask

Latest News

Senator Joe Baldacci (D) speaks to attendees and fellow legislators during the breakfast.
12th Annual Food AND Medicine Legislative Breakfast Held Virtually
The concert can be seen online.
Musicians come together in Maine for ALS Association
No staff members have been affected.
Maine CDC investigating COVID-19 outbreak at Bangor Christian Schools
Teacher appreciation parade in Glenburn honors educators hard work
Teacher appreciation parade in Glenburn honors educators hard work
Brewer woodworker goes viral on TikTok
Brewer woodworker goes viral on TikTok