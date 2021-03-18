Transit Driver Appreciation Day was celebrated Thursday

BANGOR, Maine - Thursday’s a day to recognize the men and women who keep us all moving forward.

It’s national “Transit Driver Appreciation Day”.

To show appreciation, the “Covid Restaurant Program” is donating meals to the transit workers in the community.

The group Food AND Medicine supports the program.

They raise money to buy the meals from local restaurants.

The meals on Thursday were provided by Humble restaurant in Brewer.

”They’ve supported us in a lot of ways, but for them to bring a meal to us is really important. It just gives us this sense that we’re not overlooked in the community,” says Donna Loving, A community connector driver out of Bangor.

“During the pandemic going in day in and day out so that people can get to work, people can get to medical appointments, people can live. It’s been really incredible the work that these drivers have done,” said Jack McKay, Director of Food AND Medicine.

Transit Driver Appreciation Day began in 2009 as “Bus Driver Appreciation Day”.

It’s celebrated every March 18th .

