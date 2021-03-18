RSU 22 students moving back to in-person learning starting March 29

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Students in RSU 22 will soon be heading back to in-person learning at a greater level.

The school board for the Hampden area voted Wednesday night to adopt the administration’s plan to allow that.

It’s a little bit different for each school, but the goal is to get students to return to class 4 1/2 days a week.

Hampden Academy will make some other adjustments, given the size of the student body and spacing.

This all starts March 29th.

TV5 spoke with Sarah Newell, the founder of the group Concerned Parents of RSU 22.

Earlier this month, she created a petition calling on state leaders to return kids to the classroom full time.

Newell says she’s pleased with the district in how they have taken parents and students needs into consideration.

“I do think that there’s a commitment at the district level to keep working at that and get high school students back at a greater level, and to make sure we’re ready for the fall to hopefully get everyone back.” said Newell.

Newell says students who are already working remotely will be able to continue to do so.

Remote and hybrid families will have the opportunity to seek to change their designation and will be put on a wait list to do so.

