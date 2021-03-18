PERC plant closing in April for maintenance means more trash heading to landfills

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - An Orrington trash processing plant is preparing to shut down for maintenance for most of next month.

Folks with the Penobscot Energy Recovery Company says the plant is about a year behind much needed maintenance.

Since Coastal Resources of Maine plant in Hampden closed last spring, the PERC plant has taken on even more of the Bangor area’s trash.

When PERC closes for nearly three weeks in April, much of the trash will be headed to landfills.

”But maintenance has to be done, and none of it’s inconsequential, none of it is inexpensive. We’re going to be down for awhile so that means that it has to drop back to the next level. Which in this case is the foundation which is our landfills,” said Henry Lang, the PERC Plant Manager.

The maintenance being done is typically scheduled every 7 to 8 years.

The plant will close April 5th through the 25th.

