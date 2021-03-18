Advertisement

New Blueberry THC elixir now available around the state

Sea Dog Blue Paw now available in Maine.
Sea Dog Blue Paw now available in Maine.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new THC elixir is now available around the state, Sea Dog Blue Paw.

Brothers Cannabis unveiled the new drink Wednesday to much anticipation from customers.

Earlier this month, they released Ship Yard’s Pumpkinhead elixir with a strong response.

The elixir isn’t actually beer even though it does follow some of the same steps in making it.

Instead of having alcohol, it contains THC from Marijuana.

”Yeah there was a line out the door. People were excited about it, still excited about it today. And then it was just a nice and steady stream all day long. It was busy. The Shipyard Pumpkinhead ran out in just under 48 hours but we got plenty of the Sea Dog Blue Paw,” said Greg Hawes, Co-Owner.

The Shipyard Pumpkinhead elixir was only available for a limited time.

It will come back in September when the actual beer also makes a re-appearance.

The Blue Paw Elixir will be available year round.

