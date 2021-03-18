Maine’s income tax deadline extended to May 17

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Mainers now have more time to file their state income tax.

Governor Janet Mills announced Thursday that the State of Maine will move the deadline for Maine individual income tax payments from April 15, 2021 to May 17, 2021.

The change aligns with the Federal government’s recent extension of the Federal tax filing and payment deadline.

“Aligning Maine’s tax filing and payment deadlines with the Federal government will maintain consistency for Maine people and provide them with valuable added time to handle their taxes. If Maine people have questions about or need assistance with their returns, I encourage them to contact Maine Revenue Services.”

Tax experts say the extension is good news, especially for those who owe money.

They expect many to put off doing their taxes until April.

They say it may be better to wait since changes are being made retroactively, including the unemployment exclusion.

”Some states haven’t updated their systems so that they’re not accepting returns, they’re claiming the exclusion,” said Diane Morse of Marshall Planning, LLC in Bangor. “The federal has already accepted it, and you can file a federal one, but you’d have to wait to file the state one. They can both be filed, but one would just be held.”

Tax experts say most people who have already filed are seeing their returns come in fairly quickly.

The Federal government’s extension through May 17th does not apply to corporate returns and payments nor to individual and corporate estimated payments, all of which remain due on April 15th.

Maine’s deadlines for corporate or estimated filing and payments will remain April 15th.

For questions about Maine income tax, visit the MRS website at www.maine.gov/revenue.

