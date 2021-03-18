Maine wedding industry cautiously optimistic as venues book up for the year

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 2020 was an especially challenging year for every aspect of the Maine wedding industry.

Businesses that rely on couples tying the knot hope this year will be different.

”2020 was booked and then... you know what happened.”

Gina Martinez is the event manager at River Winds Farm and Estate in Saco. They’ve been hosting weddings since 2018.

“It’s just been an emotional roller coaster trying to work with these clients.”

The few COVID weddings that did go ahead have been subject to limitations on attendance, and Martinez says clients were frustrated.

“They say things like this isn’t the wedding I envisioned. I have to cut my guest list and it’s so difficult.”

Reuben Bell is the Editor for Real Maine Weddings Magazine and Co-owner of Blue Elephant Events and Catering. He helped run a campaign encouraging people to postpone, not cancel, their wedding.

“To have to refund all that money all at once would have been devastating to everybody. It’s been really challenging for all of us in every sector of the Maine Wedding industry.” says Bell.

For the most part the campaign was successful.

“Out of 26 events I think two downright cancelled.” says Martinez

One wedding last year made headlines as the source of an coronavirus outbreak and remains the top result if you search online for “Maine wedding.”

“I’m still having people from the west coast share new news items of that wedding in Millinocket.” says Bell. “I don’t think it’s ever going away.”

As restrictions loosen, vaccinations continue, and people become more confident, venues like Granite Ridge Estate and Barn in Norway are getting lots of calls. Michelle Fratianne says they had 7 small weddings last year after postponements and cancellations, but this year is different.

“We’re overbooked this year, in our case we’re having weddings in the middle of the week which we’ve never had.”

Martinez shared a similar story.

“Our shoulder season which is usually the hardest season to book like early April through the first couple weeks of May is booked solid and we’re booked through October 30th which is pretty late in the season.”

Couples originally scheduled to tie the knot in 2020 are booking up everything in 2021.

Those looking to plan their wedding now may find it difficult to book venues and other services before 2022.

