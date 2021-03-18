Maine police officer hailed a hero after saving driver from a burning car

MECHANIC FALLS, Maine (WMTW) - A Mechanic Falls police officer saved a driver from a burning car early Wednesday morning.

The police department shared dashcam video of the rescue on their Facebook page.

In the early hours of March 17,2021, Officer Chasse responded to a motor vehicle crash. The operator was entrapped and the vehicle began smoking. As Officer Chasse began to try and peel the windshield away from the car, the vehicle ignited into flames. Officer Chasse, with the help of a citizen who was on his way into work, were able to pry the windshield away from the vehicle. The operator was injured which caused Officer Chasse to have to carry the occupant from the vehicle and to safety. If not for Officer Chasse's quick and heroic actions the occupants outcome may not have been the same. Attached is a video taken from the dash camera recording. Thank you to Officer Chasse, your actions exemplify our department, town and profession. Posted by Mechanic Falls Police Department on Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Police said Officer Andre Chasse responded to a crash and found the driver trapped and the vehicle was smoking.

As Chasse started to try and peel the windshield away, the car burst into flames.

A man who was on his way to work stopped to help and the two men were able to remove the injured driver.

Chasse then pulled the driver out of the car and carried him to safety.

”God bless him for being one of the good ones and if there is anything I can do for them, buy them a meal, I would love to,” said crash survivor, Aryn Johnson.

Aryn Johnson, 19, said he had fractured one of his vertebra and gotten a concussion in the crash.

Police said without the heroic actions of Chasse and the good Samaritan, the outcome may have been very different.

