Advertisement

Maine police officer hailed a hero after saving driver from a burning car

A police officer and good Samaritan saved a driver from a burning car in Mechanic Falls, peeling the windshield off.
A Mechanic Falls police officer saved a driver from a burning car early Wednesday morning.
A Mechanic Falls police officer saved a driver from a burning car early Wednesday morning.(Mechanic Falls Police Dept.)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MECHANIC FALLS, Maine (WMTW) - A Mechanic Falls police officer saved a driver from a burning car early Wednesday morning.

The police department shared dashcam video of the rescue on their Facebook page.

In the early hours of March 17,2021, Officer Chasse responded to a motor vehicle crash. The operator was entrapped and the vehicle began smoking. As Officer Chasse began to try and peel the windshield away from the car, the vehicle ignited into flames. Officer Chasse, with the help of a citizen who was on his way into work, were able to pry the windshield away from the vehicle. The operator was injured which caused Officer Chasse to have to carry the occupant from the vehicle and to safety. If not for Officer Chasse's quick and heroic actions the occupants outcome may not have been the same. Attached is a video taken from the dash camera recording. Thank you to Officer Chasse, your actions exemplify our department, town and profession.

Posted by Mechanic Falls Police Department on Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Police said Officer Andre Chasse responded to a crash and found the driver trapped and the vehicle was smoking.

As Chasse started to try and peel the windshield away, the car burst into flames.

A man who was on his way to work stopped to help and the two men were able to remove the injured driver.

Chasse then pulled the driver out of the car and carried him to safety.

”God bless him for being one of the good ones and if there is anything I can do for them, buy them a meal, I would love to,” said crash survivor, Aryn Johnson.

Aryn Johnson, 19, said he had fractured one of his vertebra and gotten a concussion in the crash.

Police said without the heroic actions of Chasse and the good Samaritan, the outcome may have been very different.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine lawmakers seek to change car inspection frequency
Police captured this photo of what they seized during the search in Central Maine.
More than $120,000 worth of fentanyl netted during Central Maine drug bust
COVID-19 Vaccine
Mainers 16 and older to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 19
Newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine for Friday, March 19th
243 newly recorded coronavirus cases, 1 new death in Maine
A Texas man stabbed a restaurant manager multiple times after refusing to wear a mask.
Man stabs restaurant manager after refusing to wear a mask

Latest News

Senator Joe Baldacci (D) speaks to attendees and fellow legislators during the breakfast.
12th Annual Food AND Medicine Legislative Breakfast Held Virtually
The concert can be seen online.
Musicians come together in Maine for ALS Association
No staff members have been affected.
Maine CDC investigating COVID-19 outbreak at Bangor Christian Schools
Teacher appreciation parade in Glenburn honors educators hard work
Teacher appreciation parade in Glenburn honors educators hard work
Brewer woodworker goes viral on TikTok
Brewer woodworker goes viral on TikTok