Gov. Janet Mills signs supplemental budget into law along with several other bills

Augusta, MAINE (WMTW) - Gov. Janet Mills Thursday signed the supplemental budget approved by the Maine Legislature last week.

The supplemental budget covers state spending through the end of June.

The approved budget includes:

$47 million to exempt unemployment benefits from state income taxes

$100 million to exempt Maine businesses who got relief from the Paycheck Protection Program from paying state income taxes on that money

$30 million in state and federal money for nonprofit providers who serve Maine seniors and people with disabilities. The money is targeted for providers that did not get PPP funds, state grants or other relief

$8.2 million for the state Rainy Day Fund

Money to hire a homeless veterans coordinator and maintain veteran cemeteries

Establishes a fund to address growing concerns about PFAS, known as “forever chemicals”

Invests in a new child welfare information system to improve efficiency and help DHHS track and share data

Mills also signed several other bills into law, including a bill that requires the inclusion of racial impact statements in the legislative process and a bill that extends the ability of restaurants and bars to serve alcohol to go.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.