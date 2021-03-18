Gifford’s Ice Cream set to open Friday, celebrates 40 years of business

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Spring is certainly in the air and that means ice cream spots around the state are opening their doors.

Gifford’s Ice Cream opens Friday and with an exciting announcement.

They are now the official ice cream of the Boston Celtics.

To celebrate they’re introducing a special flavor along with other 2021 specialties - called Full Quart Pretz.

It’s vanilla ice cream, pretzel balls, chocolate caramel cups, and caramel ripple.

Ice cream fans can be on the lookout for promotions related to several anniversary celebrations as well.

Gifford’s says they will follow COVID-19 safety protocols, including social distancing and strict sanitization methods.

