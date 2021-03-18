Advertisement

Gifford’s Ice Cream set to open Friday, celebrates 40 years of business

They are now the official ice cream of the Boston Celtics.
(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Spring is certainly in the air and that means ice cream spots around the state are opening their doors.

Gifford’s Ice Cream opens Friday and with an exciting announcement.

They are now the official ice cream of the Boston Celtics.

To celebrate they’re introducing a special flavor along with other 2021 specialties - called Full Quart Pretz.

It’s vanilla ice cream, pretzel balls, chocolate caramel cups, and caramel ripple.

Ice cream fans can be on the lookout for promotions related to several anniversary celebrations as well.

Gifford’s says they will follow COVID-19 safety protocols, including social distancing and strict sanitization methods.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine lawmakers seek to change car inspection frequency
Police captured this photo of what they seized during the search in Central Maine.
More than $120,000 worth of fentanyl netted during Central Maine drug bust
COVID-19 Vaccine
Mainers 16 and older to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 19
Newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine for Friday, March 19th
243 newly recorded coronavirus cases, 1 new death in Maine
A Texas man stabbed a restaurant manager multiple times after refusing to wear a mask.
Man stabs restaurant manager after refusing to wear a mask

Latest News

Solar energy facilities get significant loan from USDA
Brewer man goes viral on TikTok
Brewer woodworker goes viral on TikTok
Bangor Mall Cinema to reopen in April
90 Maine restaurants are being highlighted for their outdoor dining.
Outdoor dining experiences highlighted by Maine Office of Tourism