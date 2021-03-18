Frenchman Bay Conservancy closes on Hancock property for Community Forest

(WABI) - Frenchman Bay Conservancy has closed on the purchase of 1,400 acres in Hancock for its Frenchman Bay Community Forest project.

The protection of this parcel is part of a larger 4,500acre conservation project.

An additional 3100 acres abuts the new purchase and is conserved through New England Forestry Foundation. Frenchman Bay Community Forest will be accessible from the Downeast Sunrise Trail in Ellsworth.

“Conserving the landscape is something that’s important to us to keep the land connected, and keep our wildlife populations and plant populations as well, thriving, and seeing us through these changing times,” said Kat Deely, Land Protection Manager for the Frenchman Bay Conservancy.

Access to the Frenchman Bay Community Forest will be free to the public.

For more information, visit frenchmanbay.org.

