Advertisement

Frenchman Bay Conservancy closes on Hancock property for Community Forest

An overhead look at part of the land purchased by the Frenchman Bay Conservancy.
An overhead look at part of the land purchased by the Frenchman Bay Conservancy.(Frenchman Bay Conservancy)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WABI) - Frenchman Bay Conservancy has closed on the purchase of 1,400 acres in Hancock for its Frenchman Bay Community Forest project.

The protection of this parcel is part of a larger 4,500acre conservation project.

An additional 3100 acres abuts the new purchase and is conserved through New England Forestry Foundation. Frenchman Bay Community Forest will be accessible from the Downeast Sunrise Trail in Ellsworth.

“Conserving the landscape is something that’s important to us to keep the land connected, and keep our wildlife populations and plant populations as well, thriving, and seeing us through these changing times,” said Kat Deely, Land Protection Manager for the Frenchman Bay Conservancy.

Access to the Frenchman Bay Community Forest will be free to the public.

For more information, visit frenchmanbay.org.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine lawmakers seek to change car inspection frequency
Police captured this photo of what they seized during the search in Central Maine.
More than $120,000 worth of fentanyl netted during Central Maine drug bust
COVID-19 Vaccine
Mainers 16 and older to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 19
Newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine for Friday, March 19th
243 newly recorded coronavirus cases, 1 new death in Maine
A Texas man stabbed a restaurant manager multiple times after refusing to wear a mask.
Man stabs restaurant manager after refusing to wear a mask

Latest News

Senator Joe Baldacci (D) speaks to attendees and fellow legislators during the breakfast.
12th Annual Food AND Medicine Legislative Breakfast Held Virtually
The concert can be seen online.
Musicians come together in Maine for ALS Association
No staff members have been affected.
Maine CDC investigating COVID-19 outbreak at Bangor Christian Schools
Teacher appreciation parade in Glenburn honors educators hard work
Teacher appreciation parade in Glenburn honors educators hard work
Brewer woodworker goes viral on TikTok
Brewer woodworker goes viral on TikTok