A local animal orphanage is in need of a reliable vehicle

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As kitten season approaches, a local animal shelter is in need of some help.

The Animal Orphanage in Old Town has a broken van with repairs too expensive to fix.

One of the cylinders in the engine blew on the way back from the vet recently.

Repairing the vehicle would take money away from neutering and vaccinating animals at the shelter.

Shelter staff are now in search of a low-mileage, reliable van or SUV that drives well in all seasons.

“The vehicle also has to have proper climate control because we’re going in the middle of winter so the vehicle has to be warm enough for the animals. Or it’s the middle of summer and it’s a hundred and ten and we’re going to be sitting in the middle of the parking lot waiting for our appointment, we got to have working AC. Not to ask for a luxury but we have to have that for the animal safety because heat stroke is a real danger,” said Erik Chambers, Manager of The Animal Orphanage.

If you would like to help in the effort to get a new vehicle, you can call the shelter at 827-8777.

Or you can find them on Facebook at Animal Orphanage, Old Town.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.