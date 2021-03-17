UMaine Director of Athletics addresses, future fans, Gendron's return and no WNIT for women's basketball

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - From the pandemic to the new facilities plan and getting teams back in business it’s been a big year for UMaine athletics. We caught up with Director of Athletics Ken Ralph to ask some of the questions we have been getting... like what has it been like behind the scenes in Orono?

“You think you are playing a game and then you are not playing a game, then you have a positive test and everyone is on pause then your schedule shifts,” says UMaine Director of Athletics Ken Ralph, “A juggling act. Unlike anything I’ve ever seen.”

The big question out there from many Maine fans is will Red Gendron be back to coach the Black Bears men’s hockey team next year.

“We are not always providing the resources necessary to be successful. It’s easy to point a finger at one person and say they are the problem. Just turning over a position doesn’t always help if your fundamentals are not solid. We’ve asked coach Gendron to be preparing the team for next year. We want to be able to compete,” says Ralph, “We’re also not going to make excuses. We needed to be better than 3-11-2. I don’t want to downplay that. We want to win in hockey.”

The women’s basketball team had its season ended early by its standards and opted to not participate in the WNIT.

“Coach Vachon and I had talked about it as the season progressed. She talked to me and said I really don’t want to pursue an NIT bid,” says Ralph, “This is going to be NCAA or bust for us.”

And will fans be allowed to attend games since the Governor changed gathering limits this spring?

“Just because the Governor changed guidance doesn’t mean the state system for higher education is going to change guidance,” says Ralph, “It’s worked because we have been able to keep our campuses open. The biggest thing for us is that our students are able to play. If at some point, down the road, we are able to allow some fans, particularly our own students in, that would be wonderful.”

