Several Trails Close for Peregrine Falcon Nesting in Acadia National Park

The carriage road in Acadia National Park.
The carriage road in Acadia National Park.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Several trails at Acadia National Park are closing until further notice to protect Peregrine falcon nesting territories.

The Jordan Cliffs Trail, Precipice Trail, and a portion of the Orange and Black Path will be closing to the public starting tomorrow.

Officials say the birds have shown signs they will be nesting and raising chicks in the spring and early summer.

We’re told the trails are expected to reopen after nesting attempts either succeed or fail.

They say public entry into the closed areas is punishable by a fine, imprisonment, or both.

