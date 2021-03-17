Police investigate single-car fatal crash in Maine

RAYMOND, Maine (AP) - Police in Maine say a 33-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in Raymond.

Police said the Tuesday crash killed Adam T. Woodbrey of Raymond, who was alone in his vehicle.

The Portland Press Herald reports the vehicle left the roadway, went airborne, hit a utility pole and came to rest in the middle of a road.

Police say Woodbrey died at the scene. They say the sheriff’s office and local police and investigating the crash.

Police say speed and alcohol and believed to be factors.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.