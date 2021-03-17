Mostly Sunny & Pleasant Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slide to our south and east today. Southwest flow around the backside of the high will usher some milder air into the region for our Wednesday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies today with temperatures climbing to the mid-40s to around 50° for highs this afternoon. Clouds will be increasing during the first half of the night tonight followed by a chance for some snow or mixed rain/snow showers after midnight as an upper-level disturbance approaches. Temperatures will only drop back to the upper 20s to mid-30s for nighttime lows.

The upper-level disturbance will move through the state Thursday morning followed by a cold front crossing the state during the afternoon and evening. These features will keep us under mostly cloudy skies Thursday with the chance for a few snow or mixed rain/snow showers during the morning hours then a chance of rain showers during the afternoon as temperatures warm. Despite the cloud cover, we’ll still see a mild day Thursday with highs expected to reach the 40s to near 50°.

We’re keeping a close eye on a storm system that will exit the Mid-Atlantic Coastline Thursday night and pass south of Maine late Thursday night and early Friday morning. At this point, it still looks like the bulk of the storm will stay just offshore but the northern edge may just graze southern and coastal Maine with some precipitation Thursday evening through early Friday morning. Initially it will be warm enough so that any precipitation will fall mainly as rain Thursday evening but as the night progresses and colder air moves in, we’ll likely see the rain change to mixed rain/snow then all snow before moving out early Friday morning. That being said, any precipitation that we see will be light and really confined to the immediate coast and outer island. Any snow accumulations will be light as well with a coating to 1″ will be possible at best. It’s a very close call and a slight shift northward or southward in the storm track will mean a big difference so we’ll keep you posted but right now, it doesn’t look like anything to be concerned about. Otherwise expect morning clouds to give way to brightening skies during the day Friday. It will be breezy and cold day Friday with highs in the 20s to around 30° from north to south across the state. High pressure will then build into the region for the weekend providing us with some more beautiful weather. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 40s and Sunday looks fantastic with sunshine and highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 44°-51°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Snow or mixed rain/snow showers possible after midnight. Lows between 28°-36°. Light south/southwest wind.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A few snow or mixed rain/snow showers possible early then a chance of rain showers during the afternoon. Highs between 42°-52°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH becoming west during the afternoon.

Friday: Light snow/snow showers possible along the coast early otherwise morning clouds will give way to brightening skies. Breezy and colder. Highs in the 20s to around 30°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

