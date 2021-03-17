Advertisement

Maine seeking applicants to lead marijuana safety campaign

The state started to solicit bids for the project this week
(KEVN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine is looking for applicants to lead the state’s marijuana safety campaign now that recreational cannabis is available for purchase in the state.

Maine voters chose to legalize marijuana in 2016, and the product finally reached stores last year. Erik Gundersen, director of the Maine Office of Marijuana Policy, said the state is legally required to develop campaigns that focus on public awareness, education, health and safety in regards to marijuana.

Gundersen announced that the state started to solicit bids for the project on Wednesday.

Tax revenues generated by marijuana sales will help fund the project.

