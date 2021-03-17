Advertisement

Dexter police officer first on scene in late-night fire

Dexter PD saves resident from fire
Dexter PD saves resident from fire
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - A Dexter police officer helped save a life Monday night.

The officer was on their way back from another call when they spotted smoke coming out of the home.

The officer alerted the lone individual living there who made it out safely.

Fire crews from Dexter, Palmyra, Newport, Dover-Foxcroft, and Sangerville were called to the scene.

The home’s interior was heavily damaged by fire, smoke, and water.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

87-year old Albert Paul passed away early Monday morning, his death is not due to COVID-19...
Maine’s oldest inmate died Monday
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 15th
Maine CDC reports 175 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
A fast-moving fire tore through a large commercial garage in Athens Saturday morning,...
Two fires in two days at Athens businesses owned by same company
Officials are investigating what’s being called a suspicious death in Ellsworth.
Authorities investigate suspicious death in Ellsworth
A plane crashed into a SUV in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Monday. One of the SUV passengers died....
3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.

Latest News

The carriage road in Acadia National Park.
Several Trails Close for Peregrine Falcon Nesting in Acadia National Park
Hampden man convicted of murder denied new trial
Conviction upheld for man who shot sister-in-law 10 times
Chester Fire
Two injured in Chester fire Monday night
Ten inmates at the Penobscot County jail now have COVID-19.
Penobscot County Jail COVID-19 outbreak update