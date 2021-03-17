Dexter police officer first on scene in late-night fire

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - A Dexter police officer helped save a life Monday night.

The officer was on their way back from another call when they spotted smoke coming out of the home.

The officer alerted the lone individual living there who made it out safely.

Fire crews from Dexter, Palmyra, Newport, Dover-Foxcroft, and Sangerville were called to the scene.

The home’s interior was heavily damaged by fire, smoke, and water.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

