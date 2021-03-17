Advertisement

Dexter celebrates basketball championships with parade

Tigers boys and girls both won pod and cross-pod titles
Dexter celebrates basketball championships with parade
Dexter celebrates basketball championships with parade
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - The Dexter Regional boys and girls basketball teams won their pod and cross-pod championships this season. Dexter’s police and fire, Garland fire, ambulances, and loaded school busses gathered for the Tigers today to hold a parade to celebrate. It is certainly one of the first parades since the pandemic hit. Both teams love feeling the support of their community.

“We know they love us. All four years of high school the community has been behind us,” says Dexter senior Robbie Dorman, “Last year when we won the regional game and we had this escort. It just feels amazing. We know they love us.”

“After having definitely a weird basketball season I’m glad that they can do this and it really shows their support for us,” says Dexter senior Peyton Grant, “and it’s really important to all of our teams.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

87-year old Albert Paul passed away early Monday morning, his death is not due to COVID-19...
Maine’s oldest inmate died Monday
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 15th
Maine CDC reports 175 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
A fast-moving fire tore through a large commercial garage in Athens Saturday morning,...
Two fires in two days at Athens businesses owned by same company
Officials are investigating what’s being called a suspicious death in Ellsworth.
Authorities investigate suspicious death in Ellsworth
A plane crashed into a SUV in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Monday. One of the SUV passengers died....
3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.

Latest News

UMaine Director of Athletics addresses, future fans, Gendron's return and no WNIT for women's...
UMaine Director of Athletics addresses future fans, Gendron’s return and no WNIT for women’s basketball
Bangor goalie Hirsch named area hockey player of the year
Bangor’s Hirsch named area hockey player of the year
Fagnano earns co-CAA player of the week
UMaine quarterback Fagnano earns CAA co-player of the week
Swayman called up to Bruins taxi squad, could start Tuesday
Former UMaine goalie Swayman earns AHL Player of the Week, could make NHL debut Tuesday