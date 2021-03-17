Dexter celebrates basketball championships with parade

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - The Dexter Regional boys and girls basketball teams won their pod and cross-pod championships this season. Dexter’s police and fire, Garland fire, ambulances, and loaded school busses gathered for the Tigers today to hold a parade to celebrate. It is certainly one of the first parades since the pandemic hit. Both teams love feeling the support of their community.

“We know they love us. All four years of high school the community has been behind us,” says Dexter senior Robbie Dorman, “Last year when we won the regional game and we had this escort. It just feels amazing. We know they love us.”

“After having definitely a weird basketball season I’m glad that they can do this and it really shows their support for us,” says Dexter senior Peyton Grant, “and it’s really important to all of our teams.”

