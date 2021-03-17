Advertisement

Conviction upheld for man who shot sister-in-law 10 times

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s highest court says a judge’s happenstance meeting with a priest a couple of times at church was not enough to warrant the judge’s recusal from a murder trial years later.

The Supreme Judicial Court unanimously upheld Philip Clark’s conviction for murder on Tuesday.

The priest got into a fight with Clark hours before Clark shot Renee Henneberry Clark 10 times and testified at the trial.

Clark was sentenced to 43 years for the killing that happened on July 11, 2018, in Hampden.

