Convicted murderer seeking parole after five previous denials

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A judge in Kennebec County is considering the appeal of a convicted murderer who’s been denied parole, again.

70-year-old Michael Boucher has applied for parole five times since his conviction in 1991.

Boucher was sentenced to life in prison for stalking and strangling 18-year-old Debra Dill of West Gardiner in 1973.

He beat her to death with a hammer.

Boucher was on the run for 18 years before being caught.

In court Wednesday, Boucher argued his most recent hearing was unfair and that the board is biased against him.

“Is it your belief that they were going to deny your parole even before the hearing started?” asked defense attorney James Mason.

“I believe their mind was made up before they even started the hearing,” answered Boucher.

“Didn’t their decision basically say that you should reflect on what actually happened here?” asked Assistant Attorney General Donald Macomber. “Their oral decision and then their written decision that Mr. Harburger followed up with.”

“Correct,” said Boucher.

The judge will make a ruling in the case at a later date.

Boucher said in court that to his knowledge, he is the only eligible person in the Maine State Prison System who has not been granted parole after 25 years.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.