Belfast to make changes to noise ordinance

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Some changes are coming to a noise and conduct ordinance for the city of Belfast.

It comes after the people who live there raised concerns about the level of noise a certain group who was protesting with a megaphone was making.

That’s according to the Bangor Daily News.

The city has been looking to provide clarity to the ordinance on things such as amplification of noise, how much noise is reasonable - they’d measure that by decibels and a way to issue permits for special events like outdoor concerts.

One of the things they voted to put into the o rdinance regulating noise to a level of 20 decibels maximum.

Councilors had a discussion about it.

Councilor Neal Harkness, said, ”I think the public generally, who both want the peace and quiet, but also don’t want to have to worry that they might be violators would be more comfortable at 20.”

“I want people in Belfast to know that they’ve been driven nuts by people with bull horns, and whether it’s 10 or 20, I want to make sure this ordinance deals with it,” Councilor Michael Hurley, said.

There are exceptions to the ordinance like the noise made from skateboarding and rollerblading.

More information is on the city’s website.

